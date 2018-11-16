 

John E. Bednarski, 47

John Bednarski

Mechanic, tractor puller

John E. Bednarski, 47, of Cato, died Nov. 13, 2018, at home.

Born Aug. 19, 1971, John graduated from Cato-Meridian High School in 1989. He married the love of his life, the former Jessica Soule, on April 1, 2000.

John worked as a master mechanic at Firestone, was a vendor for Bednarski Farms at the Central New York Regional Market and most recently worked for CNY Crops. He enjoyed truck and tractor pulls, and his sharp wit and infectious laugh will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Jess; his mother, Millie; his brother, Jade; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many friends and critters.

John was predeceased by his father, John Jr.; his sister, Jacque Jo; and his son, Joshua.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Gates Funeral Home in Baldwinsville.

