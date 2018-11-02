 

John E. Oursler, 65

Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

John “Weave Bob” Oursler, 65, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Crouse Hospital after an illness surrounded by loved ones.

He leaves his brothers, William Oursler of Baldwinsville, Terry Oursler and Helene Palmowski of Charlotte, NC, Randy and Jayne Oursler of Cazenovia, sisters Judy Sims of Cazenovia, Bonnie Clarke of Wells, Maine, Mary and Mike Guesnier of Lubbock, Texas, Cindy and Mark Olmstead of Georgetown, N.Y., nieces and nephews, along with many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Naomi Oursler.

John was born on Nov. 3, 1952, and raised in Cazenovia. He was a long-time employee of Albert’s Restaurant and he worked many years on a farm until his recent passing.  Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, 38 Sullivan St. Cazenovia. Calling hours will be noon–2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Contributions in his memory may be made to CAVAC.

