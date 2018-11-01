Jacqueline E. Andrews, 100

Jacqueline E. Andrews, 100, passed away quietly on Oct. 31, 2018, at the Nottingham Care Facility. Born Aug. 25, 1918, she was a lifelong resident of Syracuse, where she grew up and lived out her life.

Jackie graduated from Bradford Jr. College and finished her college years at Syracuse University where she met Charles Andrews II and they were married for 64 wonderful years. She had a long and eventful life volunteering at many associations such as the Syracuse Junior League, Syracuse Museum, The Red Cross and other local organizations.

Jackie was a member of the Onondaga Golf and Country Club, The Century Club of Syracuse and The Cazenovia Club Corporation.

Jackie is survived by her daughter, Leslie (Lele) Andrews Fairall; her son, Charles Andrews III; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 12 Mill Street, Cazenovia. Private interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Syracuse.

In lieu of flowers, please consider The Red Cross of Syracuse, in her memory.

Arrangements are with Fairchild & Meech DeWitt Chapel. To express sympathy, please visit fairchildmeech.com.

