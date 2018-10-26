 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

William H. Rowell, 91

Oct 26, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

William H. Rowell, 91

William H. Rowell, 91, of Baldwinsville passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. He was born in Syracuse on June 27, 1927, and graduated from Lowville High School in 1945 and Syracuse University. William was a veteran of World War II where he served in the U.S. Navy. He was a Civil and Sanitary Engineer and the owner of Rowell and Associates, an engineering firm based in North Syracuse. Upon his retirement, he resided in Florida and North Carolina before returning to Baldwinsville.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly G. Rowell of Cazenovia; his step- children, Stephen (Jan Soule) Richards of Hamilton and Diana (Thomas) Harvey of Erieville; a sister, Doris Rowell of Baldwinsville; five step-grandchildren, Lynn (Joe) Cantone of Fayetteville, Joy (Adam) Springs of Fayetteville, Stephen (Michele) Richards of Long Island, Greg (Christy) Richards of Clifton Park and Scott Martin of Florida; five step-great grandchildren, Alex, Luke, Connor, Jaxon and Maisy. William was predeceased by his first wife, Beverly who died in 1996.

Funeral services for his family will be private. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Baldwinsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Rowell may be made to the Crouse Community Center Activities Fund, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408. To leave a message of sympathy for the Rowell family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Comment on this Story

Thomas Warn Michel, 71

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby seniors skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill