Thomas Warn Michel, 71

Thomas Warn Michel passed away on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Auburn. He was 71. He died at home after an extended illness. His wife of 45 years, Bonnie, was at his side. As she always was.

Tom was born in Milan, Ind. (the real-life home of the movie “Hoosiers.”) Perhaps that explains Tom’s success on the basketball court in later years.

Tom grew up in Skaneateles from the age of eight years old. It was a childhood filled with wonderful friends, teachers, coaches and other “guiding” adults. In high school, he played baseball, basketball and football.

He then attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. He left after two-and-a-half years and was drafted soon after into the United States Army. He served for two years with one of the years being in Vietnam. Such a war it was for all of the soldiers who gave of themselves in so many different ways. We will eternally be grateful for Tom’s service to his country.

After Vietnam, Tom returned to DePauw University where he was determined to graduate, and, in 1972, he received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology. He did his senior thesis with his sister Pat, and they, indeed, graduated together.

It was in Greencastle that he met his future wife while working there in the summer after graduation.

Tom worked in the medical sales field in a business with his father at first and later continued on his own. Such a blessing this was for his dad to be working with his son.

Always, as a family, we were proud of the person that Tom was – not only for his service to our country, but for his caring and loving nature, his gift of profound insights, his fun and funny personality and his love and loyalty of and to his family.

Tom is survived by Bonnie (Alderfer) who resides in Auburn. He is also survived by two brothers Jack (Gay) Michel of Oak Island, NC and Jeff (Laura) Michel of Burlington, NC and a sister Pat (Brian) Taylor of Greensboro, Ga. He is survived by several special nieces and nephews including Michelle, Jackie, John and David Michel who also grew up in Skaneateles.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Gil and Dottie Michel who moved to Skaneateles from Batesville Indiana in 1955.

A Celebration of Life get together for family and friends is on the horizon for possibly the spring of 2019 in Skaneateles.

In the meantime, let it be said, that all of us who knew and loved Tom will miss him for the rest of our lives. He was a special guy.

