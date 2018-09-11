 

Fred Dobrosky, 98

Fred Dobrosky, of East Lake Road, Skaneateles, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 9. He was 98 years old. Originally from Nutley, N.J., Fred’s family came to Skaneateles when he was 9 years old. Farming became his life. As a young man he worked for Camillus Cutlery. He married Madelyn Kenny on April 23, 1949. Both continued to serve their community. Fred was honored for serving over 50 years with the Skaneateles Fire Company. Both were instrumental in starting S.AV.E.S. He drove the school bus for Skaneateles School District for many years. In his spare time, Fred loved playing cards, bingo, bowling, and never turned down a trip to the casino. His sense of humor followed him everywhere and he never hesitated to lend a helping hand; putting others before himself.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept.13, in Lake View Cemetery, Skaneateles. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Fred’s honor to The Skaneateles Fire Department or to S.A.V.E.S, 77 Fennell St., Skaneateles, NY 13152. To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

