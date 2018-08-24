Thomas A. Williams, 70

Thomas A. Williams, 70, passed away on Aug. 22, 2018, at home in Skaneateles. Tom grew up in Sherburne, N.Y., and graduated from Sherburne Central High School in 1965. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He then went on to graduate with his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo. In 1984 he co-founded Fahy-Williams Publishing in Geneva, N.Y. His most recent years were spent co-owning Mr. Pudder’s Miniature Golf and Ice Cream in Skaneateles.

He is survived by his two children Cambria E. Williams and Tommy W. Williams. As well as his 6 siblings Bill (Dawn) Williams, Ellen “Cindy” (Ron) Kelly, Edna Williams, John “Jack” Williams (Gina), Dick (Jinx) Williams, and Milli (Gene) McKee. He was pre-deceased by his parents Thomas W. and Maggie (Pierce) Williams and brother Jim Williams. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story