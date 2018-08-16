Nancy Babbles, 88

Nancy Babbles, 88, a former Skaneateles resident passed away Aug. 2, 2018, in Lancaster, N.Y.

She moved to Skaneateles in 1942, with her parents Maurice and Helene Carroll. A 1948 graduate of Skaneateles High School, she worked at several local businesses, including Hahn’s Pharmacy, Tucker Hardware, the Telephone Company and for Dr. Robert Horne. She and her husband Peter owned and operated The Villager Real Estate Company until his passing in 1977. She was an amazing woman with many talents including wood crafting, working with stained glass, sewing and many other handicrafts. She loved everyone and always had a beautiful smile on her face.

Mrs. Babbles is predeceased by her husband, Peter G. Babbles, Jr., her parents and her two brothers Alvin and John Carroll.

Surviving are a daughter, Teresa (Milton) Valerio of Chapel Hill, NC; three sons: Mark Babbles of Naperville, IL, Peter J. (Jean) Babbles, Sr. of Skaneateles, and Matthew (Mary) Babbles of Syracuse; eight grandchildren: Manuel (Danielle) Valerio of Boston, MA, Joao (Lara) Valerio of Chapel Hill, NC, Gregory (Hollis) Babbles of Wilmette, IL, Kerry Babbles of Scottsdale, AZ, Peter J. (Sarah) Babbles, Jr. of Buffalo, Stephen Babbles of Skaneateles, Alex Valerio of Boston, MA, and Kelly (Thomas) Largent of Adrian, MI; four great-grandchildren: Gracyn and Seve Valerio of North Carolina, Charlotte Babbles of Illinois and Sophie Babbles of Buffalo. She is also survived by her beloved companion, Paul Englert of Lancaster, N.Y. A private service will be held at a future date. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Skaneateles. Please send any donations in her memory to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or Skaneateles Lions Club, PO Box 302, Skaneateles, NY 13152.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story