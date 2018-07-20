Jeanne C. Hart, 89

Jeanne C. Hart, 89, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully July 18, 2018 with her family by her side. She was born in Syracuse and graduated from Manlius High School. Jeanne retired from Marquardt Switches in Cazenovia, where she earned the Employee of the year award. She was also a life member and volunteer for CAVAC for over 30 years. At CAVAC she earned the President’s Award, CAVAC Member of the Year and CAVAC Life Member awards.

She loved spending winters in Seminole, FL with her husband of over 65 years, James J. Hart – going to Bingo and especially spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Marie Cooper, her brothers, Harold and James Cooper and her sister, Barbara Westcott. She is survived by her husband, James; her children, Gerald L. Hart, Sr., James R. (Jeanette Loftus) Hart, June M. (John) Schrack and David P. (Debra Kelner) Hart; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; her brothers William Cooper and Lynn Cooper. Celebration of Life will be held at noon on July 28 in Mathewson-Forani Funeral Home Inc., 206 Kinne St., East Syracuse. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Francis House – 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208- in Jeanne’s name – they made her last days with us very loving and comfortable. We all miss you so much- you lived and died your way and we love you so much for that! Leave a condolence on the tribute wall at mathewsonforani.com

