Beverly Ann Marris, 81

Beverly Ann Marris, 81, of Erieville, passed away on Tuesday July 17, 2018, surrounded by her family. Born in Canastota, Beverly was a resident of Erieville most of her life.

Beverly will be remembered fondly as a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband; Dale Marris, Sr., a grandson; Daniel Marris and her siblings; Harold DeVaul, Earmal DeVaul, Jr. Charles DeVaul and James DeVaul.

Beverly is survived by her five sons; Dale (Susan) Marris of Manlius, Derrick (Deborah) Marris of Mooresville, North Carolina, Roderick (Kary) Marris of Orlando, Fla., Timothy (Tina) Marris of Liverpool, and Christopher (Crisi) Marris of Bouckville, N.Y., a brother; DeForrest (Debbie) DeVaul and two sisters; Mary (Edward) Hamilton and Jean (Melvin) Coon, 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 23, in the First Congregational Church of Munnsville. Prayers of committal will follow in Erieville Cemetery. The family will be present to receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 22, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia.

Contributions in Beverly’s memory may be made to First Congregational Church of Munnsville, 6137 Williams Road, Munnsville, N.Y. 13409. To leave a message of sympathy for the Marris family please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

