Marissa N. Reilly, 15

Marissa N. Reilly, 15, of Skaneateles, passed away unexpectedly from a seizure in her sleep July 11, 2018.

She lived in Skaneateles all her life, and was going into 11th grade at the high school. She is survived by her parents Todd Reilly and Mystica Robinson-Dilallo. She leaves behind three half siblings on her mother’s side, grandparents Rose and David Pease, Cindy and Mark Robinson, Rochelle Vanworner, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She had been active in the Woodworking of CNY carving group past four years. Onondaga Cycling Club, over the last two years, helped her get up to 20 mile bike rides. She participated yearly in Odyssey of the Mind since fourth grade. She loved cosplay, playing trumpet in the band, drawing, reading, hiking, kayaking, nature and the ocean waves. She loved to write, post fan fiction stories and produced a few youtube videos on makeup and songs. She sang in the middle school and high school talent shows every year-“Let it go,” “Firework” and “Jar of Hearts” to name some; blowing away her classmates with surprise of how good she was.

She had a big heart and loved to help others, even when she felt all alone at times, whether it’s to stop bullying or help buy a lunch for a hungry classmate. She would have been a strong role model and loving mother had she been able to grow up more.

Services were held on July 15 at the First Presbyterian Church and burial was July 16. Donations maybe sent to a gofundme page to help with Marissa’s funeral cost to gofundme.com/marissa-reilly.

