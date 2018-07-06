Daniel R. Slater, 78

Daniel R. “Ray” Slater, 78, of Skaneateles, died at Francis House on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Born in Syracuse, he lived his adult life in Skaneateles with his wife Esther and their children. Ray served in the Marine Corp during peacetime, and then worked at and was disabled from General Crush Stone in Jamesville. He was an active member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Skaneateles Rod and Gun Club and spent his free time shooting competitive trap in several local leagues, coaching young trap shooters and following his grandchildren’s activities. In 2017, he won the Sr. Vet Runner up at the Grand American in Sparta Illinois.

Surviving are his daughter, Elaine (Mark) Kogler; son, Dean (Leslie) Slater; grandchildren, Kaylyn, Justin and Madeline Slater; his brother Dennis, several half-brothers, half-sisters, several step-brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews and his sisters and brothers in-law.

Ray was predeceased by his wife Esther and their son, Alan J. Slater; his parents Daniel Slater and Catherine Avery and his sister Martha Wheeler.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 27 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Jordan Road, Mottville. Burial at Shepards Settlement Cemetery immediately following service.

Much gratitude and many thanks to all of the nurses and doctors at Upstate Medical and to the Caregivers at Francis House that showed so much kindness and compassion.

Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Skaneateles Rod and Gun Club Inc., PO Box 108, Skaneateles, NY 13152 for the Slater Future Trap Shooters Fund or to Francis House 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208.

