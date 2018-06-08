Janis C. Nielsen, 97

Janis C. Nielsen, 97, of Baldwinsville, passed away in hospice care the evening of March 31, 2018, at Atria Center City in Philadelphia. She was born on Feb. 27, 1921, in St. Paul, Minnesota and attended Central High School. Her first job was as a stenographer/ typist. When Janis was 22 years old, she enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps Women’s Reserve. After two and a half years of service and a staff sergeant during World War II she was discharged. Janis then earned her bachelor and master’s degree in elementary education at California State University. Jan worked as an elementary school teacher in the Baldwinsville Central School District for over 20 years.

Jan enjoyed dancing with Syracuse University Folk Dance group, Syracuse Scandia Dancers performing group along with square dancing in central New York. She participated in Bible Study, Travelers Club, Art Guild, the Female Charitable Society in Baldwinsville, Sons of Norway and in handicrafts like basketry and weaving.

Survivors: sons, Christian M. of Oswego, Carl G. of Philadelphia and daughters, Karina Davis of Delta, Colorado and Judy (Robin) Jonsson of Runsten, Sweden; grandchildren: Kristina, Valerie, Marianne, Ellen, Peter, Christiane, Aaron, Elizabeth and Devin along with great-granddaughters: Marta Lo and Tindra. With over twenty nieces and nephews, many are living in the St.Paul/ Minneapolis area.

Janis is predeceased by her husband Carl M. Nielsen (2013) and her father Ernst C. Christensen, mother Marion O. Christensen, sisters Muriel Pedersen, Phyllis Christensen, Gayle Stewart, Sybil Skog, Joyce Lawson and brother Clayton Christensen.

A military service was held Tuesday, April 10, at Onondaga County Veteran Memorial Cemetery on Howlett Hill. In her memory, please consider donations to Community Christian Reformed Church a fund encouraging youth fellowship honoring Jan and Carl Nielsen. http://www.communitycrcny.org/

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the congregation of Community Christian Reformed Church on 7823 Hicks Road, Baldwinsville ministered by Pastor Brent Pennings. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on June 30 at Community Christian Reformed Church. Please RSVP if you plan on attending on the following website: wonderfullife.com/of/janis-nielsen/.

