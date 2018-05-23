Mary Kelley Brown, 83

Mary Kelley Brown, 83, of Middleburg, FL, died on Friday, May 18, 2018. Mary was loving daughter to the late John and Teresa Kelley and cherished wife of the late Robert Brown.

Surviving are children: Robert, Margaret, Patricia, and Michael (Cindy); grandchildren: Richard, Genesis, and Girlianys. Mary was sister to Edward (Kathy) Kelley, Sister Rosalie Kelley CSJ, Daniel (Ann) Kelley, Patricia (Bruce) Williams, and F. James (Patricia) Kelley.

There are no calling hours. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 31, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Middleburg, FL. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on June 1 at St Augustine Church in Baldwinsville. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

Contributions may be made to Safe Animal Shelter in Middleburg, FL 904-375-9122.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story