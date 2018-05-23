 

Mary Kelley Brown, 83

May 23, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Obituaries

Mary Kelley Brown, 83

Mary Kelley Brown, 83, of Middleburg, FL, died on Friday, May 18, 2018. Mary was loving daughter to the late John and Teresa Kelley and cherished wife of the late Robert Brown.
Surviving are children: Robert, Margaret, Patricia, and Michael (Cindy); grandchildren: Richard, Genesis, and Girlianys. Mary was sister to Edward (Kathy) Kelley, Sister Rosalie Kelley CSJ, Daniel (Ann) Kelley, Patricia (Bruce) Williams, and F. James (Patricia) Kelley.
There are no calling hours. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 31, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Middleburg, FL. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on June 1 at St Augustine Church in Baldwinsville. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Contributions may be made to Safe Animal Shelter in Middleburg, FL 904-375-9122.

