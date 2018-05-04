 

Harry E. Budrow Jr., 90

May 04, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Harry E. Budrow Jr., 90, of East Greenbush, N.Y., passed away peacefully on April 30, 2018, after a long battle with COPD. Born in Webster, MA, on July 9, 1927, he was the son of the late Harry E. Budrow, Sr. and Margaret (Smith) Budrow and was a graduate of Bartlett High School in Webster, MA.
He served as a Radarman First Class in the U.S. Navy, serving his country at the end of World War II in 1945 until his discharge in 1948. He studied architecture at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and worked in the field of architecture for Sargent Webster Crenshaw and Folley in Syracuse and was self-employed as a construction manager. He spent most of his adult life in Cazenovia, enjoying skiing and sailing and was an avid runner.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy (Fraser) Budrow of East Greenbush, N.Y., his three children, Leigh Haines of Cazenovia, Amy Patton of Latham and Jeffery (Michele) Budrow of Loudonville, N.Y., his brother Russell B. (Catherine) Budrow of Oxford, CT, as well as 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother Alan and sister Betty.
A private service is planned, and interment will follow in Saratoga National Cemetery. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com.

