Helen M. Littler

Helen M. Littler, of 145 Bay Spring Ave, Barrington, RIk passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2018. She was the loving wife of Theodore C. Littler for 58 years. She was born in Lorraine, N.Y., to John Naklick and Barbara Kuzma in 1928.

Helen and Ted lived in New York City, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. They loved to travel but Helen’s passion was gardening. Wherever she lived, the gardens bloomed every season long.

Besides her husband Ted, Helen leaves a brother Michael Naklick of South Pasadena, Fla., and was predeceased by her sister Mary Naklick and her brother John Naklick. Helen is also survived by James Naklick and Rebecca Williams

A graveside service will be held , at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, at the Littler Family plot at Christ Episcopal Church, Manlius. Gifts in Helen’s memory may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church Flower Fund. Condolences may be left at Monahan Drabble Stoddard Funeral Home, mkds.com.

