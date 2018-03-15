Oscar George Simpson, 82

Oscar George Simpson, age 82, formerly of Lakeview Circle, Skaneateles, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on March 13, 2018. Oscar was born in Canandaigua on Sept. 18, 1935. A graduate of Fayetteville High School and Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in geology – nearly completing his masters.

He would have been commissioned Second Lieutenant U.S. Army, Syracuse ROTC but for an unfortunate shortened broken leg disability. Oscar was fleet of foot becoming New York State Champion in track for Fayetteville High. He ran for SU, the quarter mile with the famed SU football star Jim Brown. Oscar belonged to Theta Chi Fraternity.

Oscar was concerned with perfection and worked many years with the best craftsmen around Skaneateles. In spite of his university education, he preferred to work with his hands, yet all the while soaking up all the knowledge he could find from the world’s great minds and ex founders of truth and goodness. On top of all was the Bible. People in Skaneateles will remember Oscar most for being a village philosopher, Christian evangelist soul winner and a man who studied law to the extent that he helped many be able to defend themselves in court.

Oscar is predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Simpson of Lakeview Circle, his wife, Theresa and infant daughter, Rebecca.

He is survived by his older brother John, younger brother Alan (Evelyn) and many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial celebration of Oscar’s life held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at St. James Church, Skaneateles. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Church and Syracuse Rescue Mission.

