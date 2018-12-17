Message from the Cazenovia town clerk

Dear Taxpayers:

Each year, there is a group of residents who wish to pay their town and county taxes before the end of the calendar year. Madison County sends tax bills through the post office directly after Christmas.

Due to the upcoming holidays, below is the 2018 town office schedule:

Monday, December 24, 2018 — CLOSED

Tuesday, December 25, 2018 — CLOSED

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 — OPEN 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, December 27, 2018 — OPEN 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, December 28, 2018 — OPEN 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, December 31, 2018 — CLOSED (Exception: The Town Clerk’s Office will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 — CLOSED

If you would like to receive a “2018” receipt for your tax payment, simply mail your payment to the town office on or before Dec. 31. Ask the post office to mail your envelope with a date-stamped postmark. ONLY if your payment has a “2018” postmark, am I able to provide a “2018” receipt to you. Otherwise, your payment will be processed and receipted as the day it was received. If you have any questions, please contact me at 315-655-9213 ext. 6. We will do all we can to accommodate your needs.

Happy Holidays!

Connie J. Sunderman, Town Clerk (Tax Collector)

Town Office: 7 Albany Street

Cazenovia, NY 13035

Office Hours: (non-holiday)

Monday-Thursday 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Friday 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

