Cicero approves 2019 budget

Nov 27, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Government, News, Star Review
Editor’s note: The Cicero budget infographic published in the Nov. 21 edition of the Star-Review showed the appropriations and tax levy for the general town budget (general fund, part-town and highway funds) and did not include special districts. However, the tax rates we listed did include special districts. We apologize for the confusion. The updated infographic is below.
—
The Cicero Town Board approved the 2019 budget Nov. 14, voting 3-2. Councilors Judy Boyke and Jon Karp cast the dissenting votes.
Among the highlights:
For the full budget, click here or contact Town Clerk Tracy Cosilmon at 315-699-8109 or clerk@ciceronewyork.net.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Nov 27, 2018 0
Nov 27, 2018 0
Nov 26, 2018 0
Nov 26, 2018 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 27, 2018
Nov 27, 2018
Nov 27, 2018
Nov 27, 2018
Nov 27, 2018
Nov 27, 2018