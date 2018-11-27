Cicero approves 2019 budget

Editor’s note: The Cicero budget infographic published in the Nov. 21 edition of the Star-Review showed the appropriations and tax levy for the general town budget (general fund, part-town and highway funds) and did not include special districts. However, the tax rates we listed did include special districts. We apologize for the confusion. The updated infographic is below.

—

The Cicero Town Board approved the 2019 budget Nov. 14, voting 3-2. Councilors Judy Boyke and Jon Karp cast the dissenting votes.

Among the highlights:

Supervisor Mark Venesky said the new highway garage is $1.4 million over budget because the 2017 referendum delayed construction and increased costs. To fill this gap, so the town will pay $700,000 out of its fund balance over the next two years to cover the cost.

Residents of the trash district (excluding the village of North Syracuse and commercial properties) were overcharged last year by $37.23 per unit. The 2018 unit charge was $234.23. For 2019, the rate has been corrected to $197 per unit, which offsets the tax increase in part.

The towns of Clay and Cicero are absorbing the costs from the village of North Syracuse’s now-dissolved court. Court spending is up to $274,187 from $250,967 in 2018.

The parks department budget includes $108,000 for equipment and capital purchases and $104,700 for park improvements.

Debt service for 2019 is $565,726.

For the full budget, click here or contact Town Clerk Tracy Cosilmon at 315-699-8109 or clerk@ciceronewyork.net.

