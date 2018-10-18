New county executive to hold first town hall in Fayetteville

Oct 18, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Government
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon
New Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will hold his first town hall meeting at the Fayetteville Village Hall to share his vision and discuss how to move forward on various issues, Fayetteville officials have announced. The event will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 29. The town hall is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Parking lot is located behind the Fayetteville village hall at 425 East Genesee St.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
