Short-term rental grace period ends Oct. 1

The Village of Cazenovia would like to remind anyone operating a short-term rental (“AirBnB”) that the grace period to operate one without a license ends on Oct 1. Violations of the law are subject to a fine of $1,000 per day of offense. Contact the Village Office immediately if you intend to operate an “AirBnB” type short term rental or a traditional bed and breakfast for instructions on how to apply for a special use permit and license.

This type of rental activity has never been permitted under Village law. The Village Board passed new legislation in August after extensive public input to allow these uses subject to licensing and regulation.

The complete local law can be found at the top of the “Planning and Zoning” page of the Village of Cazenovia website at: villageofcazenovia.com/planning-and-zoning. Contact the Village Office at 315-655-3041 with any questions.

