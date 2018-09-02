From the Legislature: ‘ThinkDIFFERENTLY’ initiative promotes inclusion of people with disabilities

More community organizations in CNY are offering sensory-friendly activities for families.

By Jim Rowley

Onondaga County, 2nd District Legislator

At our August legislative session, the County Legislature unanimously adopted a resolution requesting the governor, New York State Legislature, as well as residents and businesses of Onondaga County to ThinkDIFFERENTLY.

ThinkDIFFERENTLY is a campaign to create inclusiveness. The program was launched in Dutchess County in 2015 as a call to action to create a supportive and welcoming environment for those living with special needs. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), over 55 million people have some type of disability. This equates to nearly 20 percent of Americans identifying as having special needs. ThinkDIFFERENTLY is about promoting awareness and acceptance of all people, especially inclusion of individuals on the autism spectrum, as well as accepting everyone regardless of their needs or abilities.

Our community partners have done much already to ThinkDIFFERENTLY. In 2017, Syracuse Stage offered a sensory-friendly performance of “Mary Poppins.” They advertised it as a “shush-free” zone and offered reduced price tickets, which were refundable up until the show started. Sound levels were lower, stage lighting was reduced and the main theater lighting was dimmed, but not completely dark. They prepared materials outlining what to expect – explaining the seating and lobby layout, describing the clothing an usher/friendly helper would be in, costuming for the show and the special effects that were used. The performance was very well received. Syracuse Stage has continued to offer relaxed and sensory-friendly performances for several of their productions.

Onondaga County has taken steps to ThinkDIFFERENTLY as well. In addition to promoting ADA-compliant parks and facilities, we have invested in the “Field of Dreams” at Carrier Park in the town of DeWitt. This is one of the first facilities in the country to be a fully accessible, integrated sports complex that is available to children and adults, including those with special needs. We added staff for the Human Rights Commission. Their mission is to promote understanding and acceptance of diversity, facilitate intergroup communication, identify and address sources of intergroup tension and conflict, reduce conditions which can lead to discrimination and restrict opportunity, and to provide education, information and referral.

Additionally, our most recent appointment to the CENTRO board relies on a wheelchair. It is imperative that our representation on this board include all populations to ensure CENTRO is as accessible as possible.

Many individuals do not realize how difficult it is to take an autistic child to the movie theater, restaurant or an event. I believe there is much more we can do as a community to ensure inclusiveness and support for residents and visitors to Onondaga County with special needs. I encourage everyone to ThinkDIFFERENTLY and be cognizant of what small change they can make in their lives to assist individuals with special needs.

