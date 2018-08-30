Cicero residents to vote on term lengths

Aug 30, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Government, News, Star Review
A rendering of the roundabout at the intersection of Routes 31 and 298 in Bridgeport. (Submitted photo)
Staff Writer
Voters in the town of Cicero will decide in November whether the town should increase the term length of two public offices. Currently, the town clerk and highway superintendent serve two-year terms. The town has proposed doubling those terms to four years.
Supervisor Mark Venesky said those offices are “not really political positions,” so the office-holders should have more time to focus on doing their jobs rather than worrying about running for reelection every two years.
The town supervisor’s term is also two years. Venesky said the town board considered adding that position to the referendum as well, but decided against doing so.
“I think this town has a history of having some really good supervisors and it’s had some really bad supervisors,” he said, adding that a two-year term makes it easier to move poorly performing supervisors out of office before problems start to accumulate.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
If voters approve the measure, the new term lengths would go into effect for those taking office Jan. 1, 2019.
In other Cicero news, the hamlet of Bridgeport will soon be home to Onondaga County’s first mini roundabout, located at the intersection of routes 31 and 298.
Construction began Aug. 20, and Venesky said the modern roundabout should be complete by the end of the New York State Fair.
Venesky said the opening of Point Place Casino has added to the traffic volume in the area, spurring safety concerns. Local officials asked the New York State Department of Transportation to look into a solution.
“I wanted stoplights, but their engineers made the case that this is safer,” Venesky said.
According to NYSDOT, a roundabout is a circular intersection in which traffic travels clockwise. A roundabout has ramps for incoming traffic to yield, but there are no traffic signals.
“Roundabouts see a decrease in the severity of crashes, which typically occur at a slow speed and include side swipes and fender-benders, greatly reducing the chance of injuries or fatalities in deadly head-on or T-bone crashes,” NYSDOT said in a release.
Other advantages of roundabouts include:
While this is the county’s first modern roundabout, Route 298 has two traffic circles, Military Circle at Townline Road and Carrier Circle, which connects the Thruway and Thompson Road. Traffic circles are larger, give priority to merging vehicles rather than thru traffic and are more prone to congestion.
The New York State Department of Transportation has issued guidelines for drivers to follow when entering a roundabout:
To learn more about roundabouts and to see animations about how motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians move through them, visit dot.ny.gov/main/roundabouts.
