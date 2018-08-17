From the Assembly: Beautifying our playgrounds and parks

Like so many Central New Yorkers, I look forward to the summer months when we can enjoy the outdoors and spend time with family and friends. We have so many beautiful parks and places of interest to visit throughout our area. Onondaga County, our towns and villages have beautiful public parks with trails, playgrounds, athletic fields and places for swimming. These public spaces are true assets of our communities.

There are several projects which I allocated state funds to in the town of Van Buren which were either recently completed or are scheduled to begin construction in the coming months:

New sidewalks will be added near Ray Middle School located on Van Buren Road to increase the safety of our students. State funding will be utilized to provide more than 600 feet of sidewalks between Maple Road and Van Buren Road South along the south side of Route 48.

New playground equipment is being installed at Van Buren Elementary School on Ford Street in the village of Baldwinsville. Superintendent Matthew McDonald contacted me last year requesting assistance in the replacement of the existing playground which contained outdated and weathered equipment. I was able to secure $125,000 in state funding for its replacement. The new playground is designed to be inclusive of wheelchairs and will have several different areas to accommodate all ages and abilities from kindergarten to fourth grade.

In addition, state funds were also secured by me for the new playground at Van Buren Central Park located on Canton Street. These projects not only help to ensure the safety of our children, but are there to be used by the entire community.

Finally, I would like to remind you that my office is ready and able to assist you with any problems involving state government agencies, or general concerns about state government. We receive many calls, letters and emails throughout the year with regard to issues and problems which occur and we work hard to respond to each inquiry. My office is here to assist you. Please don’t hesitate to call if you need help.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story