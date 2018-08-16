Be sure to register to vote in upcoming primary elections

Madison County Election Commissioners Laura P. Costello and Kelley S. Hood have issued a notice regarding voter registration and absentee voting. There will be countywide primaries on Thursday, Sept. 13, for the following parties and offices:

•Democratic for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, 53rd state senate, and 121st assembly member.

•Reform for attorney general.

•Women’s Equality for state senator.

There will be a Republican primary in the town of Lenox only for highway superintendent.

If you wish to vote in the primary election, you must be registered by August 20.

Anyone who has moved since they last registered must re-register. Registration forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling 315-366-2231 or downloaded at madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe. Forms are also available at post offices and town, city and village clerks offices.

Voters can verify their registration and enrollment at voterlookup.elections.state.ny.us/votersearch.aspx.

If you wish to vote by absentee, the absentee application forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling 315-366-2231 and can also be downloaded at madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe. You may also come into our office at 138 North Court Street, Building 4, Wampsville, fill out an absentee form and vote in person.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story