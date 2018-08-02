From the Assembly: Family-owned farms key to New York’s agricultural success

Located in New Woodstock, Creekside Meadows Farm is a grass-based family farm offering the best quality locally raised meats and vegetables. (Provided photo)

Empire Farm Days from Aug. 7 to 9

While many of us take time to relax this summer, remember that local farmers are hard at work providing our families with the fresh and locally sourced products we rely on. Their dedication helps fuel the local economy year-round.

The tireless efforts of our local farmers have made New York state an agricultural giant. We are the second-largest producer of apples, snap beans and maple syrup, as well as the third-largest producer of cabbage, grapes and dairy. There are nearly 36,000 family farms in operation in the Empire State, and they all work hard to produce some of the world’s best food while providing a critical boost to our economy.

I’m committed to helping New York’s agricultural industry grow and flourish, as well as ensuring our farms have access to the resources they need to get ahead. That’s why I helped pass a state budget that includes $1.9 million for the New York Farm Viability Institute, a resource farmers can use to become more profitable.

The budget also provides $872,000 for FarmNet to help resolve financial issues, and $400,000 for Farmland for a New Generation, a program that helps newcomers get a foothold in the industry by helping transition land to them. I also co-sponsored legislation that would build on this program so there are as little barriers as possible to accessing land (A.10056).

You can also support our local farmers this summer by visiting a nearby farmers market. To find a farmers market near you, please visit ams.usda.gov/local-food-directories/farmersmarkets.

You can also join me at Empire Farm Days from Aug. 7 to 9 to learn even more about New York agriculture. The free, three-day event will be held at Rodman Lott and Son Farms at 2973 State Route 414 in Seneca Falls and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 8 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Empire Farm Days features exhibits, seminars and demonstrations from farming experts and showcases the latest farming equipment. Additional information can be found at empirefarmdays.com. To learn more about agriculture here in New York, be sure to visit the state fair along with local fairs near you.

For more information or questions about this or any community issue, please feel free to contact me by phone at (315) 452-1115 or by email at StirpeA@nyassembly.gov.

