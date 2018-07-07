LETTER: Special thanks to New York State Police

To the editor:

I sent an email to NYS Police regarding their recent newspaper article about special attention to speeders in June. I requested they specifically pay attention to Van Buren Road in Baldwinsville from the 690 exit onto Van Buren Road North where posted speed is 45 mph then drops to 35, and then to 25 for the school zone to Route 48 and from Route 48 to 690. I live on this stretch of road and am constantly amazed at the speeders from both directions hitting this section of road and flooring the foot pedal, going so fast it would be hard to even get the color of the vehicle. This happens in evenings, late at night and sometimes even in the daytime. The school zone is ignored by about 70 to 80 percent of the drivers.

Within two days I received a telephone call from a NYS trooper stating they had received by message and would be watching over the next few days. I received a second call stating they had passed out 30 speeding tickets.

My very special thanks to the NYS Troopers for their very prompt response to my request for help and for their actually following up on what they accomplished.

Now, if I could only get the county to lower the speed limit. My neighbor and I got signatures on a petition a few years ago which was sent to the county and was turned down, according to the Van Buren supervisor.

Diane K. Bowes

Baldwinsville

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story