Meet the candidates: North Syracuse BOE

Next week, residents of the North Syracuse Central School District will decide on the district’s 2018-19 budget. They’ll also choose three members of the board of education. Learn more about the candidates below (candidate Mark Thorne did not submit his information before the deadline). Other propositions include a bus proposition for roughly $1.5 million, as well as the Salina Free Library budget and trustee election. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 15. Residents living NORTH of Route 481 should vote at Cicero Elementary School (5979 Route 31); residents living SOUTH of Route 481 should vote at the Jerome F. Melvin Administrative Office Building (5355 West Taft Road).

North Syracuse Board of Education candidates

Michael Donofrio

Mr. Donofrio is seeking a third term on the North Syracuse Central School District Board of Education. Mr. Donofrio became a member of the board in July of 2013 and currently serves on their Legislative committee and Special Education subcommittee.

He is a lifetime resident of the North Syracuse Central School District where he currently resides with his wife Allyson and children Eric and Addison.

Mr. Donofrio is employed by Donofrio’s Body & Paint Shop. He graduated from Cicero-North Syracuse High School and holds a Bachelors of Science in business management from Le Moyne College. He is a member of the North Syracuse Central School District Advisory Committee.

Mr. Donofrio is a founding board member of GiGi’s Playhouse, Syracuse; Down Syndrome Achievement Center and the President of Ability Fitness, providing lifelong fitness for individuals with disabilities.

Paul Farfaglia

Mr. Farfaglia is seeking a second term on the North Syracuse Central School District Board of Education.

He has lived in the North Syracuse Central School District for 29 years, currently residing in the district in Liverpool with his wife Rosemary and daughter Courtney, a 2006 graduate of Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Mr. Farfaglia works as a teacher/program coordinator for the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District. He graduated from Canastota High School. He earned a bachelor of arts in biology with an education minor from Le Moyne College and a master’s degree in biology from SUNY Oswego.

Mr. Farfaglia is also a proud donor to North Syracuse Dollars for Scholars.

George Harrington

Mr. Harrington is seeking a fourth term on the North Syracuse Central School District Board of Education. He served on the board from July of 2008 through June of 2011 and again since July of 2012. Harrington currently serves on the board’s Budget subcommittee.

He is a lifetime resident of the North Syracuse Central School District, where he currently resides with his wife Denise. Harrington’s three children, Sara, George and Laura, all graduated from North Syracuse Central School District schools.

Mr. Harrington is a territory sales manager for Ryerson, working with current customers and developing new ones.

Mr. Harrington graduated from North Syracuse High School. He previously served as a member of various parent teacher groups and booster clubs. He is a member of the Central New York and New York State School Boards Associations and is a director on the North Syracuse Cemetery Association. He also serves as coordinator for the North Syracuse area Relay for Life.

Terri E. Krueger

Ms. Krueger is seeking her first term on the North Syracuse Central School District Board of Education.

She has lived in the North Syracuse Central School District for the past seven years, currently with her husband, Howard. Terri has three children — Alexandria, Vanessa and Brittany. Ms. Krueger is a senior financial advisor with HighPoint Advisors, LLC, specializing in retirement and estate planning.

Terri graduated from the New Hartford Central School District and attended Mohawk Valley Community College and Utica College of Syracuse University. She earned certification as a Chartered Financial Consultant from the American College of Financial Services and is New York State registered in securities.

Ms. Krueger is a Cicero Youth Board member and a North Syracuse Dollars for Scholars committee member. She serves on the Vera House Elder Justice Committee, is Vice President of Plank Road Chamber of Commerce, a capital committee member for Rescue Mission Alliance and a therapy dog handler for PAWS of CNY, Inc. She formerly served as a court appointed children’s special advocate for Onondaga County and was treasurer for Greater North Syracuse Chamber of Commerce.

Michael Leone

Mr. Leone is seeking a second term on the North Syracuse Central School District Board of Education. He has served on various committees since becoming a board member is 2015.

Michael has lived in the North Syracuse Central School District for the past 18 years with his wife Renee. They have three children, two of whom graduated from Cicero-North Syracuse High School and one who is a seventh grade student in the district.

Mr. Leone is employed at Lockheed Martin as a chief engineer. He graduated from Niagara Catholic High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in physics from SUNY Buffalo and a Ph.D. in physics from SUNY Buffalo.

Mr. Leone has volunteered for the community by coaching third and fourth grade students in the C-NS Optimist Basketball league.

