 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Spray park vote takes place Friday, May 4

May 02, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, News

Spray park vote takes place Friday, May 4

Residents will vote on the town board’s resolution authorizing the town to bond for up to $400,000 to build a spray park from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, May 4, at Lysander Town Hall. Town Clerk Dina Falcone broke down the costs of the special election, which total an estimated $1,745: • Two voting machines provided and programmed by the Onondaga County Board of elections: $200 • Machine technician: $300 • 2 voting system specialists: $340 • 2 voting inspectors: $280 • 2,500 ballots at 25 cents per ballot: $625

Residents in the town of Lysander will vote on the funding of the proposed spray park project this Friday, March 4. Here’s a rundown of the cost and the details of the proposition:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Read the full text of the proposition.

Click here to check out our past coverage of the spray park.

Comment on this Story

Woman who lost children to domestic violence gives Mother’s Day talk
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling