Spray park vote takes place Friday, May 4

May 02, 2018
Residents will vote on the town board’s resolution authorizing the town to bond for up to $400,000 to build a spray park from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, May 4, at Lysander Town Hall. Town Clerk Dina Falcone broke down the costs of the special election, which total an estimated $1,745: • Two voting machines provided and programmed by the Onondaga County Board of elections: $200 • Machine technician: $300 • 2 voting system specialists: $340 • 2 voting inspectors: $280 • 2,500 ballots at 25 cents per ballot: $625
Residents in the town of Lysander will vote on the funding of the proposed spray park project this Friday, March 4. Here’s a rundown of the cost and the details of the proposition:
