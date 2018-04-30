 

Willowbrook Crossing zone change approved by village board

Apr 30, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Government

A view of Fayette Street from the southeast as proposed in the new development plans. (courtesy village of Manlius)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

 The Manlius Board of Trustees approved a zone change request for the Willowbrook Crossing Planned Urban Development (PUD) application on April 24.

This proposal has been referred to the planning board twice and has held two public hearings for the application on Feb. 13 and April 11.

The current properties at the 6.3-acre lot along Fayette Street in Manlius are partially zoned at (C) Commercial and (R) Residential, which the applicants have requested to change to a PUD – Planned Urban Development.

The plan includes 22 apartments, 20,000 square feet of retail space, 18,000 square feet of office space and a 40-space parking garage with two stories of housing on top. The three proposed buildings will be pushed up to the curb with one residential component in the back, and small patios for the businesses are planned all along Fayette Street.

Village Attorney Richard James reviewed a list by the DEC determining if there would be one or more significant adverse environmental impacts of the project.

According to James, studies performed by the DOT show that “no substantial adverse impact on traffic is anticipated.” There, however, will be a “slight increase in energy use” and a “certain amount” of odors, noise and light produced from the proposed project. The dark sky lighting proposed for the project will minimize glare so light “won’t spill over,” said James. Additionally, “there is no evidence that further environmental review is appropriate.”

The village board approved the zone change and was referred to the planning board for further approval.

The planning board will have the authority to establish reasonable restrictions on construction, lighting and privacy in relation to nearby residential areas, along with other impacts of the project.

