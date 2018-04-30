 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Fayetteville celebrates Arbor Day at CEDS

Apr 30, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Government

Fayetteville celebrates Arbor Day at CEDS

Fayetteville Village Trustee Mike Small holds the Arbor Day flag with John Graham, forester with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

The Village of Fayetteville celebrated its 18th year as a “Tree City USA” during an Arbor Day celebration on April 27 with the children at Creative Environment Day School.

Starting April 1, students began learning about Arbor Day and the importance of being eco-friendly, said Assistant Director Joan Raven.

“The children were inspired through their awareness and appreciation for the earth’s environment through the many activities they did in and out of their classrooms throughout the week,” said Director Sheila Brittain in a newsletter.

Students at Creative Environment Day School donning their tree hats for Arbor Day. (photo by Lauren Young)

Return performer Mr. Sunflower sang songs about recycling and being kind to the environment with tunes like “Celebrate Our Earth” along with classics like “America the Beautiful.”

Children at the school made their own hats and “trees” for the day, and every child was sent home with a White Spruce seedling, complimentary of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation School Seedling Program.

Fayetteville trustee Mike Small read the proclamation, declaring Fayetteville as a “Tree City USA” for the 18th consecutive year. Afterwards, John Graham, a forester with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, presented the village with a commemorative flag.

“Fayetteville is being recognized because it’s a great place to live, and there’s a lot of people who work really hard to take care of the trees in the Village of Fayetteville,” said Graham.

The flag will soon be displayed near Grover’s Table in Fayetteville.

This is the 148th year the village has celebrated Arbor Day, dating back to 1872, to celebrate the planting of trees.

Comment on this Story

Willowbrook Crossing zone change approved by village board
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling