Onondaga County Libertarian Party announces 2018 slate of candidates

The Onondaga County Libertarian Party has endorsed two candidates for local office in 2018.

The OCLP has endorsed Nicholas Paro for NYS Assembly, representing the 127th District, and Jason Zeigler for Syracuse City Court Judge.

Asked about receiving the OCLP nomination, Paro said, “It’s a privilege.”

Paro continued, “Over 100,000 New Yorkers leave the state every year and they are leaving from places like Central New York. I want CNY to be a desirable place for people to live, work and raise a family again. It’s humbling to know that the OCLP shares that message.”

Zeigler replied, “I am honored to have the support of the Onondaga County Libertarian Party for my campaign to become the next Syracuse City Court Judge.”

“We are very excited to field local candidates again in 2018.” said OCLP Chairman Shawn Hannon. “The Libertarian Party continues to grow in membership and influence across New York State.”

The OCLP also recommended Larry Sharpe for the Libertarian Party Governor nomination. “Larry Sharpe is the most refreshing NY political candidate in my lifetime,” Chairman Hannon said. “This is a very important year for the Libertarian Party in New York. The Gubernatorial election allows us to gain ballot access for the next four years. We really like our chances!”

For interview requests, please contact shawnOCLP@gmail.com.

