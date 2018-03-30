Proposed village budget ready for public hearing

Trustees discuss future regulations on Air B&Bs in the village

The Cazenovia Village Board finalized the 2018-19 proposed village budget during its last budget work session on Thursday night, creating a $2.9 million proposal with a 1 percent increase in the village tax rate. The overall budget was up 7 percent from last year, said Mayor Kurt Wheeler.

“I think this is a responsible budget to the taxpayers and to the residents who expect services,” Wheeler said during the March 29 work session. “I feel really good about it.”

The board also voted unanimously to adopt a local law allowing the village to exceed the state-mandated tax cap, which the board does every year. Wheeler said, however, that the budget is expected to come in under the tax cap, barring any unforeseen, last minute changes.

A public hearing on the budget will occur at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, during the board’s regular monthly meeting. The proposed budget is not available on the village website, but can be viewed by going into the village office.

Also at the meeting, the board voted to approve a local law approving the annexation into the village of land on Burton Street. The board previously voted to approve the action during its March 12 meeting, the local law just formalizes the approval.

The board also had a brief discussion about considering new regulations for Air B&Bs within village limits. Air B&Bs are currently viewed by the village as constituting regular bed and breakfasts, with no specific regulations in the village code about Air B&Bs.

Wheeler broached the subject of creating new, possibly stricter laws governing Air B&Bs after a number of complaints and concerns have been raised by village residents, particular those who live next door to such operations.

“It is much more intensive than I would have imagined … my thinking certainly has shifted a little bit,” Wheeler said. “We will have to take action [on this issue] and will have to be more restricted than I initially envisioned.”

The board agreed to discuss the issue further at its April 3 meeting.

