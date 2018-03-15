Petitions available for Liverpool school district Board of Education seats

Three terms of office on the Liverpool Central School District Board of Education will expire on June 30, 2018. Successors to these offices will be elected to three-year terms, effective July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2021, at the annual school district election on May 15, 2018.

These board seats currently are held by Patricia DeBona-Rosier, Michael Leone and Richard Pento.

Board of Education vacancies are not considered to be separate specific offices. The nominating petition does not describe a specific vacancy for which the candidate is being nominated. Each petition is considered for a seat on the Board of Education as a whole and not as applicable only to a specific office presently held by a particular individual.

Candidates may be nominated only by petition. Each nominating petition shall be filed with the Office of the Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services, in Room 1 of the District Office, 195 Blackberry Road, no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, April 16.

Petition forms to nominate candidates for election to the Board of Education will be available beginning March 19 in the Office of Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services, located in Room 1 of the District Office. Each nominating petition must state the name and residence of the candidate and be signed by at least 28 qualified voters of the school district.

For additional information about Board of Education petitions, contact the Office of the Assistant for Administrative Services at (315) 622-7148. For information about BOE membership, visit liverpool.k12.ny.us/about/board/run-for-the-board.

