Skaneateles PD investigating larceny at Kinney Drugs

Jan 07, 2019 Crime, News, Skaneateles Press

Skaneateles Police are investigating a larceny that occurred around 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at Kinney Drugs, located at 27 Fennell St. in the village.

The two suspects removed items from the shelf and then left the store without paying for them. They were last seen walking towards CVS.

The suspects are described as a black female, in her late 20s or early 30s, 5’10” tall and around 130 pounds. She was wearing a white baseball cap, a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants.

The second suspect is described as a black male, late 20s to early 30s, 6’2″ to 6’3″, 160 pounds. He was wearing a red baseball cap, dark-colored hoodie and dark pants.

There is no description as to what type of vehicle they were driving.

Anyone with information can contact the Skaneateles Police at 315-685-3819.

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

