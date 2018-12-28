 

Chittenango man charged for stealing a rifle

Dec 28, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Robert C. Parrow

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police conducted a joint investigation which resulted in the arrest of Robert C. Parrow, 53, of 2963 Seneca Turnpike apartment 6, Chittenango, New York.

On December 28, at 1:10 a.m. Parrow was charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree (Class D Felony), (2) Counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree (Class E Felony), Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree (Class E Felony) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

It is alleged that on December 4, Parrow entered a building in the Town of Sullivan and stole a .22 caliber rifle. Prior to this incident, Parrow had been convicted of numerous felony offenses making it illegal for him to possess a firearm. A search warrant was executed at Parrow’s apartment which resulted in the recovery of the stolen rifle.

Parrow was arraigned at the Village of Chittenango Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail without bail. Parrow is scheduled to appear at the Town of Sullivan Court at a later date to answer the charges.

