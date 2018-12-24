Area Police Blotter: Dec. 11-18

Manlius

Michael Brown, 36, of Camillus, was arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree.

Tera Marshall, 34, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and petit larceny.

Ronald Hawke, 56, of Chittenango, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, resisting arrest, driving while on drugs and no plate lamp.

Kayla Murphy, 27, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Austin Bryant, 34, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance/container, operating with suspended registration and inadequate lights.

Brian Pickard, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Christina Walker, 41, of DeWitt, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree.

Kyla Preston, 27, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with petit larceny.

Connor Flanagan, 20, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding in zone.

Mathew Hynes, 31, of Eaton, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree.

A 17-year-old male, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree and criminal possession of marijuana in the second and fifth degree.

