Bronx man arrested in Cazenovia for drug possession

Neil M. Howard, Jr.

A 27-year-old Bronx man was arrested in Cazenovia last week and charged with multiple drug-related felonies.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, Madison County Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at 58½ Albany Street in Cazenovia and arrested Neil M. Howard, Jr., of 4061 White Plains Road, Bronx, N.Y.

Howard was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (Class B Felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree (Class C Felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (Class D Felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (Class A Misdemeanor) and unlawful possession of marihuana (Violation).

It is alleged that Howard possessed 3 grams of marihuana and 65.4 grams of cocaine that was individually packaged in gram sized bags indicative of drug sales.

Howard was arraigned at the Village of Cazenovia Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

He reappeared in village court on Dec. 18, where his attorney waived the preliminary hearing and the case was transferred to Madison County Court.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Cazenovia Police Department and the New York State Police assisted with the investigation and the search warrant.

