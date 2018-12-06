Caz man arrested for multiple charges of sex abuse, performance videos with a minor

Naven E. Conley

Charges stem from continued investigation after August arrest

By Jason Emerson

Editor

A 74-year-old Cazenovia man arrested last August and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child has been arrested again and charged with four more felonies related to child sexual abuse.

Naven E. Conley, of 5006 East Lake Road in Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 5 by New York State Police officers and charged with:

Rape in the first degree – intercourse with a person under age 11 (Class B felony).

Sexual abuse in the first degree – contact with an individual under age 11 (Class D felony).

Using a child under 17 in a sexual performance (Class C felony).

Possession of sexual performance by a child (Class E felony).

Conley, who is currently in Madison County Jail under remand from a previous arrest, was arrested in jail and given $500,000 cash bail on the new charges.

A law enforcement source said the new charges against Conley are related to his August case and arrest.

A call to the New York State Police for more information has not been returned.

Conley was arrested August 2 by state police and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony (click here for previous story). According to police, an investigation began on July 31, 2018, after images consistent with child pornography were uploaded to a social media platform. A search warrant was executed at the Conley residence and a forensic exam of all electronic media was completed by members of the State Police Computer Crime Unit. Investigators discovered images and videos of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 7 and were able to identify Conley as the suspect.

Conley was arraigned in the town of Cazenovia Court at that time and was remanded to the Madison County Jail without bail.

Police stated in August that the investigation of Conley was continuing by members of the state police and Homeland Security Investigations and further criminal charges could occur.

This investigation was conducted by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which includes members of the NYSP, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service. State Police were also assisted by the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

