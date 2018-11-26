Area Police Blotters: Nov. 11-18

DeWitt

Cynthia Locke, 56, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 11 and charged with petit larceny.

Mariah Handford, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 11 and charged with unlicensed operator, driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher.

Ronnie Miles, 30, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 11 and charged with criminal impersonation in the second degree, driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent or higher.

Joseph Perras, 39, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 12 and charged with petit larceny.

Leslie Rounsville, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 12 and charged with petit larceny.

Christine Austin, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 12 and charged with computer tampering and criminal mischief.

Manlius

Liquida Drummond, 53, of Clay, was arrested on Nov. 11 and charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding in zone and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Katrina Johnson, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 11 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the first degree, driving while impaired by drugs and unlicensed operation.

Burhan Meghezzi, 23, of Liverpool, was arrested on Nov. 11 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, unlawful possession of marijuana and no seatbelt.

Scott Warren, 59, of Manlius, was arrested on Nov. 11 and charged with robbery in the third degree and criminal obstruction of breathing. On Nov. 12, he was arrested again and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree.

Anthony Monteleone, 29, of Baldwinsville, was arrested on Nov. 11 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Matthew Rewkowski, 30, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 12 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Matthew Turner, 36, of Manlius, was arrested on Nov. 12 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Joshua Roach, 31, of Manlius, was arrested on Nov. 13 and charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

James Sansne, 35, of Jamesville, was arrested on Nov. 14 and charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right.

Bryce Ballway, 35, of Kirkville, was arrested on Nov. 16 and charged with harassment in the first degree.

Jacquelyn Ori, 33, of Manlius, was arrested on Nov. 17 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving across a hazard marking, speeding in zone and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Ronaldo Samonte, 47, of Manlius, was arrested on Nov. 17 and charged with driving while on drugs and alcohol and no/inadequate lights.

Carrie Plumpton, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested on Nov. 17 and charged with controlled substance not in original container and operating a motor vehicle while on the phone.

Paul Ruggeri, 30, of Hoboken, NJ, was arrested on Nov. 18 and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent or higher and speeding in zone.

