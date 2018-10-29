 

Area Police Blotters: Oct. 19-26

Oct 29, 2018 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

DeWitt

Ashley Timmons, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Zenobia Patterson, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

William Looman, 26, of Madison, was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, unlawful possession of marijuana, aggravated unlicensed operator and speeding in zone.

Breonna Falso, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

 

Manlius

Terrell Bonner, 41, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with petit larceny.

Shane Barber, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with burglary in the third degree, grand larceny in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Christopher Catlett, 37, of Granbury, TX, was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more.

Jesse Briggs, 32, homeless, was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and harassment in the second degree.

 

 

