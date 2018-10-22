Area Police Blotters: Oct. 11-18

DeWitt

James Latray, 41, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 11 and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car and a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, driving while intoxicated, open container and driving across hazard markings.

Ayannah Perry, 19, of Liverpool, was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and assault in the third degree.

Tywone Haskins, 19, of Liverpool, was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with assault in the third degree.

Robert Deroche, 84, of Manlius, was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with driving while intoxicated, open container and unregistered motor vehicle.

Darryl Patterson, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 16 and charged with an arrest warrant for petit larceny.

Manlius

Stephen Benson, 31, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 11 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Dylan Cerio, 20, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 11 and charged with two counts of criminal possession of forged instrument, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, driving while on drugs, failure to keep right and failure to maintain lane.

Ryan Allsop, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested on Oct. 12 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second, third, fourth and seventh degree, unlawful possession of marijuana, aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, uninspected motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle and obstructed view.

Kyle Crompwell, 22, of Minoa, was arrested on Oct. 14 and charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree, unlawful possession of marijuana and no seat belt.

Michael Hanson, 19, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

Donato Vecchio, 65, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 16 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator and speeding in school zone.

