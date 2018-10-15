Area Police Blotters: Oct. 4-11

DeWitt

Joseph Cambareri, 27, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with criminal mischief and harassment.

Nina Walburger, 20, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with criminal mischief and harassment.

Nicole Naseer, 40, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with petit larceny.

Tommy Deel, 53, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment in the second degree.

Jillian Roop, 30, of Minoa, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, no tail lights, unregistered motor vehicle and insufficient tail lamps.

Emmanuel Dima, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with harassment in the second degree and criminal contempt.

Carol Hartnett, 46, of Manlius, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with petit larceny.

Jeffrey Cook, 39, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with petit larceny.

Robert Mothersell, 47, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 8 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Tamacha Rodriguez, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 10 and charged with petit larceny

Jesse Jones, 35, of Fulton, was arrested on Oct. 10 and charged with forgery in the second degree, criminal possession of a forge instrument and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Manlius

Eric Hart, 28, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Thomas Paxton, 43, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with criminal possession of marijuana and failure to use designated lane.

Philip Do, 20, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Alexis Dufore, 22, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Joseph June, 19, of Fabius, was arrested on Oct. 8 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story