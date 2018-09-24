Erieville woman arrested for welfare fraud

Rebecca L. Marris

An Erieville woman has been arrested by Madison County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with multiple crimes related to welfare fraud.

According to police, Rebecca L. Marris, 36, of Tuscarora Road, Erieville, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with welfare fraud in the third degree (Class D felony), grand larceny in the third degree (Class E felony), five counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree (Class E felony) and two counts of perjury in the third degree (Class A misdemeanor).

It is alleged that from March 2016 to March 2018, on five occasions, Marris provided false documentation to the Madison County Department of Social Services which failed to correctly report her income. As a result of this fraudulent act, Marris received $5,338 in public assistance which she was not eligible to receive. Marris was arraigned at the Town of Lenox Court where she was released on her own recognizance. Marris is scheduled to reappear at the Town of Lenox Court on Sept. 25 to answer the charges.

Police also announced the arrest of Asia Ossevoort, 34, of Route 11, Lafayette, on Sept. 16. Ossevoort was charged with welfare fraud in the fourth degree (Class E felony) and grand larceny in the fourth degree (Class E felony).

It is alleged that when Ossevoort applied for public assistance, she committed a fraudulent welfare act by failing to report to the Madison County Department of Social Services that she earned income from employment. As a result, Ossevoort received $2,520 in public assistance that she was not eligible to receive.

Ossevoort was issued an appearance ticket directing her to appear at the Town of Lenox Court on Oct. 23 to answer the charges.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story