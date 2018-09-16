DOUBLE MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED

William D. Wood Jr.

DeWitt Police have arrested the suspect sought in the robbery and double homicide that occurred at Chili’s restaurant on Erie Boulevard in DeWitt on Sept. 15.

According to police, William D. Wood Jr., 32, from the City of Syracuse, was arrested early Sunday morning, Sept. 16. Wood is being charged with two counts of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Robbery in the first degree. He is currently being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center and is awaiting arraignment.

The robbery and double homicide occurred at Chili’s Restaurant 3691 Erie Blvd E, in the Town of DeWitt at approximately 1:04 a.m. on September 15.

According to police, upon arrival Dewitt Police units found two Chili’s employees had been shot. One was deceased at the scene and the second employee was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The suspect fled the scene and was the subject of a manhunt for more than 24 hours.

DeWitt Police were assisted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Syracuse Police K9.

