Area Police Blotters: Aug. 25 to Sept. 1

DeWitt

Larry Mikanga, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with petit larceny.

Cindi Harris, 50, of Oswego, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while on drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to keep right.

Christian Dobrzynski, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more.

Gary Wood, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Adam Kessler, 28, of DeWitt, was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

David Stevens, 28, of Cortland, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

Rory Burke, 27, of DeWitt, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with growing cannabis.

Jessica Elmer, 24, of DeWitt, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with criminal possession of marijuana and growing cannabis.

Joseph White, 27, of DeWitt, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with criminal possession of marijuana and growing cannabis.

Manlius

Rekeshia Bush, 41, of Kirkville, was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with driving while on drugs, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, endangering the welfare of a child, consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and failure to keep right.

Sara Walsh-Gilkey, 42, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminal contempt in the second degree.

Nancy Popenfuss, 46, of Syracuse, was arrested on Aug. 29 and charged with petit larceny.

Joshua Hanno, 23, of Gatlinburg, TN, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with an arrest warren for aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operation and inadequate late lamps.

A 16-year-old female, of Fayetteville, was arrested on Aug. 31 and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, underage drinking and criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree.

Benjamin Zellar, 19, of Pompey, was arrested on Aug. 31 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

