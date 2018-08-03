 

Aug 03, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Morrisville woman arrested for welfare fraud

Dorothy A. Butler

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Dorothy A. Butler, age 42 of Rich Road, Morrisville, and charged her with welfare fraud in the third degree (Class D Felony), offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree (Class E Felony) and grand larceny in the third degree (Class D Felony).

It is alleged that when Butler applied for public assistance, she knowingly presented a document to the Madison County Department of Social Services that failed to report all of her household income.  Due to this fraudulent act, Butler received $14,504.00 in public assistance between the dates of June 1, 2015 and April 30, 2018 which she would not have received if she did not report the false information.

Butler was arraigned at the Town of Lenox Court where she was released on her own recognizance.  She was directed to reappear at court at 9 a.m. on August 14 to answer the charges.

