Madison County Man allegedly steals gun, sells it to undercover cop

Nicholas Remonda

A man from Madison County has been charged with selling a stolen firearm after selling it to an undercover cop.

On July 17, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Nicholas T. Remonda, 21, and charged him with the criminal sale of a firearm in the third degree (Class D felony, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (Class D felony) and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

It is alleged that Remonda sold a .45 Smith and Wesson handgun to an undercover sheriff’s investigator for $700. The gun had allegedly been stolen from a residence in Madison County and then defaced for the purpose of concealment.

Remonda was arraigned at the Town of Sullivan Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. Remonda is scheduled to appear at the Town of Madison Court on July 23 at 1 p.m. to answer the charges.

