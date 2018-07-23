Erieville man arrested for drunk driving, charged with making terroristic threat

After driving drunk and hitting a utility pole last Saturday night, an Erieville man was also charged with making a terroristic threat against the officers that arrested him.

Richard J. Bradley, 29, of Erieville, was arrested by Madison County Office Deputies on July 14 and charged with driving while intoxicated (unclassified misdemeanor), speeding not reasonable and prudent, moving from lane unsafely, driving to left of pavement marking, failure to keep right, refusal to take breath test, criminal mischief in the third degree (Class E felony), making a terroristic threat (Class D felony) and obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree (Class A misdemeanor).

At approximately 9:15 p.m., deputies responded to a car accident on Route 13 in the Town of Fenner, where a truck driven by Bradley had struck a utility pole. The deputies conducted an investigation and found Bradley to be intoxicated.

Bradley was transported back to the Law Enforcement Building in Wampsville for processing. While Bradley was being processed for the DWI arrest, deputies said he intentionally grabbed a printer off the counter in the booking room and threw it on the floor, breaking the printer.

Deputies said Bradley also made “several threats of harm to the arresting deputies.”

Bradley was arraigned at the Town of Sullivan Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at the Town of Lenox Court on July 19 at 1 p.m. to answer the charges.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story