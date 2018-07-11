 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Undercover pedestrian

Jul 11, 2018 Crime, News, Star Review

Undercover pedestrian

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

On June 26 and 28, the Liverpool Police Department conducted a pedestrian safety detail utilizing Officer Kevin Greenwood in civilian attire. 

As Greenwood walked the village crosswalks Officer Sean Pierce, who was in uniform and working his regular shift, stopped violators who failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian — Greenwood.  

The detail was conducted in conjunction with the Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Traffic Safety Enforcement Mobilization, said Liverpool Police Chief Don Morris. “Our grant funding was utilized to cover Officer Greenwood’s additional work hours,” he said.

The detail lasted for five hours and resulted in 21 traffic tickets being issued to motorists. “That was more than we expected,” Morris added.

In addition, on June 28 at approximately 11:27 p.m. while on patrol, Officer Greenwood stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. 

A subsequent arrest of the driver resulted in the recovery of cocaine. But the driver’s passenger turned out to be holding an entire apothecary of illegal substances. “We recovered a substantial amount of cocaine, LSD, heroin, marijuana, liquid hashish, edible marijuana, packaging and a scale,” the chief said.

The driver, who listed a Parish address, was charged with a misdemeanor. The passenger, who was wanted on a bench warrant from the New York State Police, was charged with three felonies, six misdemeanors, one violation and a traffic infraction.

Comment on this Story

Canton Woods: Find out if you’re eligible for HEAP

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling