Undercover pedestrian

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

On June 26 and 28, the Liverpool Police Department conducted a pedestrian safety detail utilizing Officer Kevin Greenwood in civilian attire.

As Greenwood walked the village crosswalks Officer Sean Pierce, who was in uniform and working his regular shift, stopped violators who failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian — Greenwood.

The detail was conducted in conjunction with the Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Traffic Safety Enforcement Mobilization, said Liverpool Police Chief Don Morris. “Our grant funding was utilized to cover Officer Greenwood’s additional work hours,” he said.

The detail lasted for five hours and resulted in 21 traffic tickets being issued to motorists. “That was more than we expected,” Morris added.

In addition, on June 28 at approximately 11:27 p.m. while on patrol, Officer Greenwood stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction.

A subsequent arrest of the driver resulted in the recovery of cocaine. But the driver’s passenger turned out to be holding an entire apothecary of illegal substances. “We recovered a substantial amount of cocaine, LSD, heroin, marijuana, liquid hashish, edible marijuana, packaging and a scale,” the chief said.

The driver, who listed a Parish address, was charged with a misdemeanor. The passenger, who was wanted on a bench warrant from the New York State Police, was charged with three felonies, six misdemeanors, one violation and a traffic infraction.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story